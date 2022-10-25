Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. 11,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,522. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Matador Resources by 9.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 173.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.