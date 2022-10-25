Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.

Mattel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. 7,256,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. Mattel has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Mattel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mattel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

