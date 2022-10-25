McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $23,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $379.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.61 and a 12-month high of $381.53.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

