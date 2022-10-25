Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
