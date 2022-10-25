Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 94,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,237,355 shares in the company, valued at $957,309,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 94,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,309,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

