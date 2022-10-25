Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $124.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

