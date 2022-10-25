Members Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.2 %

PFE opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.