Meta Platforms (META) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,414,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

