Metahero Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $759,917.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.01441919 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005525 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022045 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.01692211 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

