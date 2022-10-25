MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $94.25 million and approximately $244,018.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

