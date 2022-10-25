MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MetLife were worth $26,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

