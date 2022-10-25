Miramar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $224,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $85,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage Price Performance

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.