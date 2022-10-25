Miramar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 694,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 412,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 287,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,563,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $181.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

