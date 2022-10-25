Miramar Capital LLC Has $9.46 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 2.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 173,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

