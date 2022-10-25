Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $132.67. 97,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

