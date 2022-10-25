Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 240,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,314,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 37,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. 376,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

