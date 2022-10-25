Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Trading Up 0.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.44. 719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

