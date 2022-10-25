MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Articles

