MKM Partners Lowers Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $51.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 88.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 7,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,841. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

