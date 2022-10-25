MKS Instruments (MKSI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI):

10/21/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – MKS Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00.

9/27/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $172.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/1/2022 – MKS Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MKSI traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.28. 16,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

