Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 10,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 585,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

