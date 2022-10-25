Mohit Kaushal Sells 4,798 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) Director Mohit Kaushal sold 4,798 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $23,798.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TOIIW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

