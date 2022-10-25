Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $345.20.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $364.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.68. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $368.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

