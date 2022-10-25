Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

