Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MSI opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

