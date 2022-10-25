Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average of $220.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

