Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 123,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $348.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

