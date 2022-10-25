Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

