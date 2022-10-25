Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.7% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $243.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

