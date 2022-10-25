Monero (XMR) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $144.14 or 0.00728070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $56.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00272209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00119119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.03 or 0.00565908 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00239301 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00269311 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,192,005 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

