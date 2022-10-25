Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY22 guidance to $8.20-8.50 EPS.
Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $244.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.41.
MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Moody’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
