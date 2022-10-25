Moonbeam Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $193.59 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00081875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00060682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007877 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,040,239,185 coins and its circulating supply is 424,547,926 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.