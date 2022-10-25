Morgan Stanley Cuts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $40.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Docebo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $928.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. Docebo had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SQN Investors LP increased its position in Docebo by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 800,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 91,239 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Docebo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204,070 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Docebo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 549,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Docebo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 547,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP increased its position in Docebo by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

