Morgan Stanley Cuts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $10.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

MYTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 0.95.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 45.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

