Morgan Stanley Increases NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $88.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

NEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.22.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

NEP traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.96. 4,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

