Morgan Stanley Raises Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $4.80

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $4.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

ROVR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. 3,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,875. The company has a market cap of $764.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.99. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wind Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rover Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,457,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,420,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rover Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,890,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

