Morgan Stanley Trims Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Target Price to $16.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

TROX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 31,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,132. Tronox has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

