Morgan Stanley Trims Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Target Price to $16.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
Tronox Stock Up 0.2 %
TROX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 31,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,132. Tronox has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Tronox
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
