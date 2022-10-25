Motive Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 84.4% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $120.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

