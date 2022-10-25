Motive Wealth Advisors Makes New $330,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Rollins by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

ROL opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

