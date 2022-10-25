Motive Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 650.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,499. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

