Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

MSI stock opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

