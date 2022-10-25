Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Surmodics worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,135,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 128,680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 20,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,676. The firm has a market cap of $425.44 million, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

