Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,630,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,891,000 after buying an additional 72,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,384. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.