Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.26. 13,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

