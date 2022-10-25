Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $35.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

