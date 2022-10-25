Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $35.00.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Further Reading
