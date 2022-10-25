Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Nano has a market cap of $96.66 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,454.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00273255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00117535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00742294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00568189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00240991 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

