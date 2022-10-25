Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule Sells 2,100 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,073. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after acquiring an additional 742,313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 196.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,316,000 after buying an additional 740,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 181.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,667,000 after buying an additional 700,765 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

