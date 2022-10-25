National Bank Financial Lowers Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$30.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMCBF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

