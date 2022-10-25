Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00134789 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00252127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021852 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000381 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,707,995 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.