NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR Stock Up 4.7 %

NCR stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,093. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NCR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in NCR by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

