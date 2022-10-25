NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NCR Stock Up 4.7 %
NCR stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,093. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCR (NCR)
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.